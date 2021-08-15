Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

