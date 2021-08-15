Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

ALRM traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 124,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,953. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,841 shares of company stock worth $5,533,522. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

