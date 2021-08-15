Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) versus Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Financial Analysis

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.20 $850.20 million $3.24 9.21 Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Albertsons Companies and Etn. Fr. Colruyt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 5 4 0 2.30 Etn. Fr. Colruyt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $23.70, indicating a potential downside of 20.60%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.04% 107.72% 5.99% Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Etn. Fr. Colruyt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. The Wholesale and FoodService segment supplies wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants. The Other Activities segment comprises filling stations, printing and document management, and alternative energy. The company was founded by Franz Colruyt in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

