Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

ALHC stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $543,924,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $164,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

