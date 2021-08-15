Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 2,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 385,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

