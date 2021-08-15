Alliance Global Partners Trims Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Target Price to $2.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

