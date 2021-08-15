Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock remained flat at $$39.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

