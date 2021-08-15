Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

