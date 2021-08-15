Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 27.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,974,000 after acquiring an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,441. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares worth $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

