Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,308 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $54,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.87 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $764.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

