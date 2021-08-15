Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $56,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

EAR opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.