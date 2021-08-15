Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.58% of HeadHunter Group worth $54,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.