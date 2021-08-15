Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

LNT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. 831,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

