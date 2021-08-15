AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,578. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 66,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 207,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

