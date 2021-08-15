Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.91

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.91 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 365,878 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £56.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.92.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

