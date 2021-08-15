Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

