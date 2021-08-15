Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,550.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

