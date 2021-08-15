AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.08. 82,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

