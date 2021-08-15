AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

