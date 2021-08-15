AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,719 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 229.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

