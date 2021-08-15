Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 75.4% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATGN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,095. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.