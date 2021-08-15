Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 75.4% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATGN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,095. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

