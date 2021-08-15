Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,079,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,941,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

