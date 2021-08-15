Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

