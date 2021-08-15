Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

