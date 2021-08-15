Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271. The company has a market cap of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

