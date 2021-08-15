AMEPAY (AME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $231,203.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $231,203.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00154118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.74 or 0.99818251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00870708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

