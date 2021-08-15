America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

