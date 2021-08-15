America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 4.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,454. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

