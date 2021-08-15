American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
