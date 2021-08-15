American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

