American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $207,200.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

