American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $166.08. 4,136,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

