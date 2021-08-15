American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.79.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.