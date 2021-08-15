American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

