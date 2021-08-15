AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 113.3% in July

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

