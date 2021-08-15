Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 102,595 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 270.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 77,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter.

FRA stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

