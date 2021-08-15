Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 154,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

PMM opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

