Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 206,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.81 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

