Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

