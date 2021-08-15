Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

MHI stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

