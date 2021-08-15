Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $835,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,704,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.