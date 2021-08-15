AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

