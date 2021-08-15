Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.