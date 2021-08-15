Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.