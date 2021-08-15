Amon One Day Volume Reaches $1,364.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

