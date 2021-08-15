Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

CAMT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 122,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56. Camtek has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.