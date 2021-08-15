Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

ROAD stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

