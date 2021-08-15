Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 481,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,590. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

