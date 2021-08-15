Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $206.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of VCYT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

