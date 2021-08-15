Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,866.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,783,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

