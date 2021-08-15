Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
CARE opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
