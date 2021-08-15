Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.