Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.